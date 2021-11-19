Thailand to host first regional kickoff conference for UN Decade of Ocean Science

Thailand is now ready to host the first regional kickoff conference for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science, during which Decade Action Incubators will be organized to set Ocean Decade partners on course for resolving major ocean issues.

Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Director-General Sopon Thongdee has shed light on the ‘UN Ocean Decade Kickoff Conference for the Western Pacific and its Adjacent Areas,’ which is being held in response to the United Nations General Assembly’s proclamation of 2021-2030 as the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The UN Decade of Ocean Science was officially inaugurated in the middle of this year at a high-level online conference hosted in Berlin.







Thailand will be hosting the ‘kickoff conference’ for the Western Pacific on November 25 and 26, during which Thailand will display its capacity to take leadership in the Western Pacific region and steer all partners toward the realization of the decade actions. The director-general said Thailand possessed policy readiness to meet this task, with its 20-year national strategy, various master plans, and national reform plan all reflecting on the conservation of ocean resources.



UN Ocean Decade Kickoff Conference for the Western Pacific and its Adjacent Areas will be held online via the website www.ioc-westpac.org and will see participation from high-level officials from 22 countries and national-level organizations. Group discussions will be held among stakeholders and researchers on 17 topics, in order for remedies to ocean-related issues to be devised through the use of ocean science. Also known as Decade Actions, the remedies devised will ultimately be implemented to bring about the realization of seven Ocean Decade Outcomes at the end of the Ocean Decade. The outcomes include an inspiring and engaging ocean, a predicted ocean, a clean ocean, a healthy and resilient ocean, a safe ocean, an accessible ocean, and a productive ocean.

Meanwhile, Thailand will be holding an ocean science conference online from December 1-3 in support of the Ocean Decade. Findings from this online event will be further explored at the 7th Marine Science Conference. (NNT)



























