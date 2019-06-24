Thailand to host Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2019

Bangkok – Culture Minister Weera Rojphotjanarat said her ASEAN counterparts have resolved at their eighth meeting in Yokyakarta, Indonesia to designate the year 2019 as ASEAN Cultural Year.

As part of the promotion, the Thai Ministry of Culture and the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Content Associations, plus private sectors, will jointly present the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival 2019 from July 3-8, 2019, at the SF World Cinema, Central World and Paragon Cineplex, Siam Paragon shopping complex.

The films have been selected by the embassies of ASEAN member countries for screening at the festival. The event will feature 30 movies from 13 countries including China, Korea and Japan.

The festival will open with the screening of “Memories of My Body” from Indonesia. Ten contesting films and three valuable films – Ai Tui from Thailand, Moon Over from Malaysia, Malaya from Singapore and Genghis Khan from the Philippines, along with 16 other films will be screened at the festival.

Three awards will be presented at the event – Best ASEAN Film, a Jury Prize and a Special Mention. There will be subtitles in Thai and English. Admission is free.