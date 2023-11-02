Thailand to hold talks with China on submarine to frigate swap

Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang will form a team to negotiate with China to replace a submarine that the navy ordered in 2017 with a Chinese–made frigate. The government’s decision to procure the frigate instead of submarine as the submarine could not be fitted with a German-made engine as Thailand had requested.

Sutin said he would convene a meeting to discuss the matter today. Thailand is waiting to hear from the Chinese government about when they will be ready so that Thailand can send a delegation to discuss the issue.







This is not expected to be difficult because there are several opportunities for informal discussions, he said. During the Defense & Security 2023 conference and exhibition, which showcases defense technology and equipment, taking place from November 6 to 9, there will be an opportunity to meet with Chinese military leaders.

Sutin said he will also travel to participate in a meeting in Indonesia on November 15-16, where there is a chance for informal discussions with China on this issue. (TNA)




























