Thailand to decide reopening of pubs and bars in green zones on Friday

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday will consider the reopening of pubs and bars in green zones, according to a source.

A high-level source at the Ministry of Public Health said that as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the country, public health officials were considering the introduction of the green zones where COVID-19 control measures would be relaxed and pubs and bars could be reopened.



The officials would finalize the zones and propose the new zoning measure and the reopening of pubs and bars to the CCSA’s meeting on May 20.

The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association said that tourism-related operators and night-life business organizations proposed the reopening of pubs and bars on June 1 in 28 provinces declared as tourism zones to revive entertainment-related business.







Provinces now fall into two categories: yellow zones for close COVID-19 surveillance in 65 provinces and blue zones for tourism promotion in 12 provinces namely Bangkok, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong and Songkhla. (TNA)































