Thailand to compete with Qatar for hosting World Bank and the IMF meeting in October

The government has given its backing to Thailand’s bid to host a meeting of the Council of Governors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2026, competing with Qatar for the opportunity.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Trisulee Trisoranakul, the meeting is one of the most important forums for the World Bank and the IMF, taking place every three years in October. The other major event is the “Spring Meeting” held every year in April in Washington, D.C.







Thailand previously hosted the meeting of the World Bank governors in 1991 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, with Trisulee noting that Thailand has been considered a suitable host for the 2026 World Bank Council of Governors Meeting.

In December 2022, the World Bank and IMF working groups visited Thailand to inspect meeting venues, hotels, accommodations, transportation systems and readiness, resulting in the kingdom being shortlisted along with Qatar from five previously eligible countries.







The host country will be chosen during the “Spring Meeting” in the United States on April 14, after which a memorandum of understanding to host the event will be drafted during the World Bank Governors’ Meeting in October this year in Morocco.

Thailand has been a member of the World Bank and the IMF since May 3, 1949, with the finance minister serving as the kingdom’s representative in affairs related to the organizations to ensure benefits for Thailand. (NNT)



























