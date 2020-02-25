Thailand to classify Covid-19 as dangerous communicable disease

BANGKOK – Thailand is likely to classify Covid-19 as a dangerous communicable disease that gives legal tools and specific control such as mandatory quarantine.







In a meeting on Monday, a panel led by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was considering listing Covid-19 as the country’s 14th dangerous communicable disease.

Covid-19 falls under the criteria to be listed as dangerous disease, health officials say.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases remains at 35, the government has prepared for the worst, approving a plan for handling the Level 3 of the outbreak, in which more stringent measures will be implemented to handle uncontrollable infections.

Loading…







