Thailand to cap diesel prices at 33 baht until New Year; enough reserves amid Middle East conflict

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, announced that the Ministry of Energy is considering extending the cap on diesel prices at 33 baht per liter, originally set to expire on October 31, until the New Year holiday period. This decision comes as the ministry continues to monitor the global situation, particularly the ongoing Middle East conflict, which could influence global oil prices.







Pirapan emphasized that while the conflict could potentially drive up international oil prices, Thailand is well-prepared, and the government will strive to minimize the impact on consumers. “We aim to reduce energy costs, including capping electricity and diesel prices, to stimulate the economy, with the goal of maintaining the diesel price cap until the start of the New Year,” he said.

Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary, Mr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, added that despite the Middle East conflict, it has not significantly impacted Thailand. He assured that Thailand’s oil reserves are sufficient, with a legal requirement to stockpile 26 days’ worth of oil, but in practice, the country holds reserves for up to 70 days. Thus, there are no immediate concerns regarding the national oil supply.





































