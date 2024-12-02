Thailand to benefit from Vietnam’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand Post Company Limited has joined hands with Vietnam Post to leverage cross-border e-commerce between the two nations by offering Thai and Vietnamese products distribution via the integrated Regional Asean Post Alliance (RAPA) shop platform. This platform would deliver postal services to customers of both countries through three main transport routes: air transport, ground transport, and rail transport. The “RAPA shop” platform is expected to be officially launched in early 2025.







Since Vietnam ranks among the world’s top ten fastest-growing e-commerce markets, the initiative is aimed at expanding Thai entrepreneurs’ opportunities in international trade. The partnership will also help increase the revenue of both countries’ post offices and enhance postal services via both physical and digital networks under the ASEAN Postal Framework (ASEANPOST). (PRD)









































