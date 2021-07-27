Thailand to allow restaurants in shopping malls to sell food online

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry will present a proposal to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) seeking approval to allow food and beverage (F&B) outlets in department stores and shopping malls to sell food via online delivery platforms.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the government is aware of the plight of F&B operators affected by the latest round of anti COVID-19 restrictions, in place since July 20th. The Public Health Ministry has already discussed the matter with the CCSA and will submit the proposal shortly.







She said, under the plan, F&B employees must follow all relevant hygiene procedures and commute on special ‘sealed routes’. Orders will not be available for customer collection and must be made and delivered via online delivery platforms.



In addition, department stores should provide a waiting area for delivery service staff that arrives to collect orders. The area must be open, well ventilated, not crowded and DMHT rules must be implemented. Employees who hand the orders to delivery drivers in the waiting area must always wear a face mask, practice social distancing, carry hand-sanitizing gel, check temperatures and log in to ThaiChana/MorChana apps. (NNT)



















