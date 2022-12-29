Thailand tightens safety of tourists during New Year’s festivities period

Tourism safety promotion officers and their canines are being dispatched to various locations throughout Thailand in order to ensure public safety and convenience at New Year’s countdown events. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is meanwhile urging service providers to charge foreign tourists similar rates to what locals are required to pay.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over a ceremony to place tourism safety promotion officials in front of the Central World shopping center in Bangkok.







So far this month, about 2 million foreign tourists have entered the kingdom, which has received some 11 million international travelers in total for the entire year. Around 30 million domestic trips have meanwhile been made by local tourists and Thailand is expecting 1.5 trillion baht in total tourism revenue for 2022. The government also said it is targeting 20 million foreign tourist arrivals next year.

With China expected to “reopen” on January 8th, Minister Phipat urged business and service providers to charge tourists similar rates to those that apply to local Thais in order to help promote Thailand’s image as a nation of good hosts.







According to the Tourist Police Bureau, about 100 officers and police canines will oversee the safety of tourists at various locations throughout the kingdom during the New Year’s festivities period. The Tourist Police Bureau said officers will pay special attention to countdown venues while tourists can report incidents to the 24-hour hotline number 1155. (NNT)























