Thailand targets nominee businesses as 47,000 firms face foreign ownership review

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal foreign-owned businesses and the distribution of unlawful goods, with more than 57,000 cases prosecuted and damages surpassing 2 billion baht over the past nine months. The crackdown, overseen by the Committee on the Management and Resolution of Issues Related to Illegally Operating Foreign Businesses, is part of a broader strategy to protect national interests in response to ongoing shifts in the global economy.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak stated that the enforcement measures stem from directives by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging tighter scrutiny of foreign-owned businesses operating outside the legal framework. In response, the Department of Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Interior have established provincial-level task forces to investigate and prosecute illegal activities, particularly those involving nominee arrangements, where Thai nationals act as proxies for restricted foreign ownership.

From September 2024 to May 2025, authorities pursued 57,739 cases related to illegal goods, leading to estimated damages of 2.287 billion baht. In addition, import duties totaling 1.875 billion baht were collected on underdeclared items valued under 1,500 baht. The government also removed nearly 15,000 listings of illegal goods from online marketplaces under a takedown process.



Investigations into nominee businesses have also advanced, with 861 cases prosecuted and damages exceeding 15.2 billion baht. Authorities are currently reviewing nearly 47,000 registered legal entities for potential violations related to foreign ownership in protected business sectors.

To strengthen trade protections, the Ministry of Commerce is expediting safeguard and anti-dumping investigations, aiming for completion within one year. It is also working closely with the private sector to assess market trends and explore protective measures to shield the domestic economy from adverse effects caused by changes in foreign tariff policies. (NNT)

































