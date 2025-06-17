Thailand launches ‘Youth Health Awareness Expo’ to combat e-cigarette risks among young people

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai presided over the opening of the “Youth Health Awareness Expo: Entering Year 15” on June 16 at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok. The event, organized by the Thailand Youth Institute (TYI) with support from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, promoted healthier lifestyles and overall well-being among children and young people, while addressing growing concerns about the use of electronic cigarettes.







During the event, Minister Jiraporn received six policy proposals from TYI representatives aimed at reducing health risks associated with e-cigarettes. She informed the group of the government’s ongoing efforts to address the issue through strict legal enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Between February 26 and June 14, nearly 2,900 legal cases were filed, and more than two million e-cigarette items were confiscated, with an estimated total value exceeding 509 million baht.

According to Minister Jiraporn, the government’s approach combines enforcement with targeted education programs, especially in schools, to help young people make informed decisions and avoid harmful behaviors. These efforts align with a nationwide strategy to improve long-term health outcomes and protect the well-being of younger generations.



The expo, which marked TYI’s 15th anniversary, recognized its contributions to youth advocacy and health awareness. Exhibitions and interactive sessions provided students and young leaders with an opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss current health challenges facing their communities. The government made clear its support for youth-led and community-based health efforts, viewing investment in young people as essential to national development and long-term social stability. (NNT)

































