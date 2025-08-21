Thailand targets farmers’ incomes and e-commerce regulation in new five-year plan

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, on behalf of Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat, told Parliament that the government is moving forward with two priorities: raising farmers’ incomes and tightening control over foreign sellers on e-commerce platforms.

On e-commerce, Suchart said inspections from September 2024 to June 2025 reviewed more than 46,000 product listings online. About 16,000 were found to be illegal, and 15,000 of those were removed. Authorities also collected over 2 billion baht in VAT from low-value imports and pursued more than 62,000 legal cases against violators. New rules will require online platforms to verify sellers, check product standards, and remove unsafe goods. These will take effect on December 31, 2025.







On agriculture, the government is implementing a 45-billion-baht package to stabilize rice prices through credit, stockpiling, and interest support schemes. Tapioca will be supported by a new five-year strategy to improve production and marketing, while maize farmers will benefit from storage, credit, and marketing assistance.

For fruits and plantation crops, the government has launched the program “Market-Led, Innovation-Driven, Income-Enhanced,” backed by a budget of 764 million baht in 2025. It includes 25 projects supporting production, exports, and farmer protection, with a focus on longan, mangosteen, durian, and oil palm.



Suchart concluded that the government’s five-year framework for field and fruit crops aims to provide farmers with stable, sustainable incomes while ensuring fair trade and consumer protection in the digital economy. (NNT)



































