Offshore Myanmar earthquake originates from Sagaing Fault, no structural impact on Bangkok buildings

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Mineral Resources reported that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometers occurred offshore in southern Myanmar at 9.58 AM on August 21, approximately 500 kilometers from Bangkok. The tremor was caused by right-lateral strike-slip movement along the Sagaing Fault, which moves an average of 2 centimeters per year. The fault has produced major earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.3 in 1930 that killed over 500 people, and a magnitude 8.2 in March 2025 that killed more than 5,000.







The quake’s tremors were felt in several areas of Thailand, particularly in high-rise buildings in Bangkok, registering a level 3 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale — considered very light. Residents might have felt the floor shake, but structural engineers confirm that the event does not compromise the integrity of buildings. Monitoring networks in Tak and Mae Hong Son provinces reported no perceptible shaking.

The Department of Mineral Resources' Disaster Operations Center continues to track and assess the situation, providing guidance to local networks and coordinating with relevant agencies.



The Association of Structural Engineers of Thailand advised the public not to panic, noting that while high-rise buildings may sway due to the soft soil in Bangkok amplifying seismic waves, the magnitude of this earthquake is far less than the March 28, 2025 event. Minor architectural elements, such as brick walls or hanging fixtures, may experience slight movement, but the main structures remain unaffected.

Residents are encouraged to follow official updates and consult the Association of Structural Engineers if they have concerns about building safety. (TNA)




































