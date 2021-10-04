Thailand targets 5 billion baht income from ‘tourist arrival fee’

The Centre for Economic Situation Administration last week approved a proposal from the Tourism and Sports Ministry to increase the ‘Tourist Arrival Fee’ for foreign visitors from 300 to 500 baht, starting 2022. The additional money will be used to subsidize projects that transform the tourism industry, with a focus on high-value and sustainable tourism.







Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the fee collection of 500 baht per person should start next year, with the aim of collecting 5 billion baht within the first year, assuming Thailand sees 10 million foreign arrivals in 2022.

The National Tourism Policy Committee gave the nod to start the collection earlier this year, with the fee set at 300 baht per person.





Mr Yuthasak said the additional 200 baht will be earmarked for projects initiated by the private sector, community enterprises, and social enterprises that would like to transform their businesses. The money is going to help the industry transition into high-value or a bio-, circular and green economic tourism.







Once the proposal is approved, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the TAT will have discussions with related agencies about setting up a fund committee and funding mechanisms, such as how the fee is going to be collected. (NNT)





























