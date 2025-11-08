Thailand takes to the skies as MNRE leads national battle against PM2.5

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), led by Minister Suchart Chomklin, has mobilized aviation resources to support Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s national policy to combat PM2.5 pollution. Declared a national priority, the government is pushing forward coordinated efforts to reduce health risks from smog, forest fires, and fine particulate matter, especially with the dry season approaching in northern and central Thailand.

In line with this policy, the Office of the Permanent Secretary has instructed all relevant agencies to prepare for increased fire and pollution threats. As part of the response, the Digital Technology and Aircraft Center has launched its annual flight training and aviation safety inspection for Fiscal Year 2026 to improve emergency readiness for environmental operations.







The training, held at the Central Regional Operations Center in Nakhon Sawan Province, includes both classroom instruction and practical exercises using AS350 H130 helicopters and Kodiak 100 fixed-wing aircraft. Running through November 11, the program covers operations at Nakhon Sawan and Phitsanulok Airports and surrounding areas, with an emphasis on pilot proficiency, flight safety, and emergency response capabilities.

These operations support a government strategy to reduce PM2.5 pollution by curbing hotspots, enhancing emissions monitoring, and leveraging aviation and digital technologies to safeguard public health and the environment. (NNT)



































