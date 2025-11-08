Thailand showcases ‘Year of Investment’ vision as PM Anutin leads economic roadshow in Singapore

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a high-level economic delegation to Singapore to reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to attracting global investment and strengthening long-term financial resilience. The delegation attended the SET Government Roadshow 2025, hosted by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in partnership with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities and Bank of America, at the InterContinental Singapore on November 7, 2025.



The Thai delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun. The visit provided an opportunity to engage with more than 50 leading global institutional investors and exchange views on Thailand’s economic direction. Prime Minister Anutin delivered the keynote address, followed by remarks from Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti, who emphasized that Thailand’s economic recovery is progressing in a systematic and structured manner under the government’s “Quick Big Win” strategy.

Ekniti highlighted five key pillars guiding the country’s approach to both short-term economic revitalization and long-term structural development. The first focuses on stimulating domestic purchasing power and economic momentum through measures such as the Half-Half Plus co-payment scheme, targeted welfare support, and efforts to promote tourism in secondary cities. The second involves easing household debt pressures by expanding access to debt restructuring and microcredit options tailored to individual earners and small-scale entrepreneurs.



The third pillar aims to strengthen the liquidity and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises by improving access to supply chain financing and accelerating corporate tax refunds. The fourth centers on promoting financial resilience by encouraging savings and investment through platforms such as TISA, Bond Connect, and government-backed savings-linked lottery instruments. Finally, the fifth pillar focuses on preparing the economy for future growth by investing in human capital development, attracting advanced industry investment in emerging “New S-Curve” sectors, and accelerating infrastructure upgrades and the transition toward green energy systems.

The Finance Minister stressed that fiscal readiness and policy continuity will be essential to sustaining these measures, with the government positioning 2026 as a concrete “Year of Investment for Thailand.” (NNT)



































