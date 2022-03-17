Thailand steps up APEC security measures amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The government has acknowledged concerns over the possibility of the Russia-Ukraine conflict jeopardizing Thailand’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022 in November.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said it is still unclear whether the planned APEC meeting will take place and how it will be conducted, noting that it could be determined by the outcome of the Black Sea conflict.



According to the prime minister, Thailand should first focus on organizing other APEC 2022 meetings earlier in the year.

Thailand's defense chief, Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, has directed the armed forces and national police to prepare a security plan to address any potential security threats, including acts of terrorism. The order was issued at a meeting of the armed forces and the national police on Tuesday (15 Mar). (NNT)


































