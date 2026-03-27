Thailand steps up aerial and ground operations to tackle northern wildfires and PM2.5 crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has ordered intensified operations to combat forest fires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution across 17 northern provinces, calling for coordinated efforts using both ground teams and aerial support to address high-risk areas.

A Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment helicopter was deployed to Mae Ping National Park in Lamphun province to assist wildfire suppression efforts. The operation involved coordination with local agencies, including park officials and wildfire control units, with a command base established at the Mae Ping Forest Fire Control Station.

Aerial reconnaissance identified multiple fire hotspots along steep mountain ridgelines in Li district, posing an ongoing risk of spread. In response, authorities deployed personnel and carried out water-dropping missions to contain the fires. The helicopter transported 13 firefighting personnel over four flights and completed 15 water drops, releasing a total of 7,500 liters of water.

Officials reported that the situation in the targeted areas has largely been brought under control. Suchart has instructed agencies to continue close monitoring and to deploy additional resources as needed to limit further damage and reduce air pollution in the region. (NNT)



































