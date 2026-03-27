Energy authority details fuel supply chain amid shortages, tightens oversight on nationwide distribution

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Energy Business has released detailed data on the country’s oil supply chain and fuel distribution system, with Director-General Sarawut Kaewtathip detailing procurement sources, stock levels, and enforcement actions tied to recent fuel shortages. The update provides a breakdown of crude oil imports, refining output, and diesel distribution across the country.

Crude oil imports are led by the Middle East at 53%, followed by 27% from other regions, including the United States, West Africa, and Latin America, 11% from the Far East, and 9% from domestic production. The oil is refined into base diesel, with a total output of 78.286 million liters. As of March 24, nationwide reserves of base diesel stood at 854 million liters prior to blending.

Base diesel is divided among exports, industrial use, and blending into B7 diesel for domestic consumption. High-speed diesel production reached 90.29 million liters, with 43 million liters held in stock. Domestic diesel sales totaled 79.42 million liters, bringing overall consumption to 85.757 million liters.







Sarawut said authorities have ordered fuel traders to submit daily reports on fuel movement across 92 storage facilities nationwide. New reporting requirements include transport details such as delivery destinations and vehicle registration numbers, with the data shared among law enforcement and regulatory agencies for further review.

Inspections in mid-March found widespread shortages at service stations, driven by a surge in demand and reduced supply from traders. Separate checks found no pricing violations at fuel depots, while enforcement operations in Saraburi province led to the seizure of about 40,000 liters of fuel tied to suspected illegal activity. Officials said violations may carry penalties, including imprisonment and fines, as oversight of fuel distribution is tightened. (NNT)



































