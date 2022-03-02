Thailand starts services for green-coded and asymptomatic COVID patients via home-isolation

Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok started its services for COVID-19 outpatients, most of whom were asymptomatic.

Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, director of the hospital, said the new services for COVID-19 outpatients responded to the Public Health Ministry’s policy to treat COVID-19 patients as outpatients on a voluntary basis.



The new services suited the present situation which saw the number of respiratory patients at the hospital rising by 200-300 a day and making long queues as a part of hospital staff had to monitor COVID-19 patients who were treating themselves at home, the director said.

Now COVID-19 outpatients can undergo initial screening and right away receive medicine that suits their symptoms. They can also register for their home-isolation treatment process at the hospital. Those who wanted to meet a doctor would otherwise have to wait long, Dr Jinda said.







For the time being most COVID-19 patients were green-coded and asymptomatic. Prescription would be based on the conditions of patients and some patients might not receive medicine in accordance with relevant guidelines from the Public Health Ministry, the director said. (TNA)

































