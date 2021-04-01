Thailand starts distributing Covid-19 vaccines to all provinces nationwide today

The government plans to distribute the Covid-19 vaccines to all provinces nationwide this month, starting today.







Public Health Ministry Permanent secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said 800,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses would be allocated to all provinces. Some 350,000 doses will be given to 6 at-risk provinces, 240,000 doses to 8 tourist provinces and 50,000 doses to 8 border provinces.



He said 160,000 doses will be allocated to the remaining provinces, adding that public health and frontline workers will receive the vaccine first. 1,000 doses will be given to each province to inoculate village health volunteers.













