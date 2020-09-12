Thailand southern fashion products enter Malaysia

Textiles and fashion products from the far South have entered Malaysia, according to the Ministry of Industry.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Worawan Chit-arun, deputy permanent secretary for industry, said the ministry assigned the Thailand Textile Institute to develop textiles and fashion products in the southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat and 257 producers participated in the product development project.

Loading…

The project successfully introduced textiles and fashion products from the far South in Malaysia as the products were made available at Avenue K department store in Kuala Lumpur, she said.

Consequently, the sales of batik fabric and other products from the far South increased by about 20%. Last year the sales amounted to 16.21 million baht and this year rose to 19.91 million baht, Mrs Worawan said.

The project resulted in the secure income and better life of local people, she said. (TNA)











