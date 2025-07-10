Thailand and Indonesia strengthen media ties with focus on crisis communication and news exchange

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department and Indonesia’s national broadcaster, TVRI, have agreed to enhance cooperation on news exchange and crisis communication strategies.

A delegation from the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), led by Director-General Sudruthai Lertkasem, met with executives from Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI) in Jakarta on July 9th. The Thai delegation also included the Director of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), Supapong Chaolan. They were welcomed by TVRI’s Director of News and Programming, Arif Adi Kuswardono.







Discussions focused on improving the exchange of information during both normal and critical situations. The parties discussed coordinating on crisis communication, including early warning systems, information management during emergencies, and organizing joint training courses for their staff.

Director-General Sudruthai emphasized that effective crisis communication is essential for providing the public with accurate information during emergencies, which helps reduce panic and counter disinformation. She also invited TVRI, as a member of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), to attend the AIBD General Conference in Phuket next month.



Both sides agreed to exchange news and other media content. The PRD offered to publish English-language content from TVRI on its platforms, such as the PRDEE OTT service and the official Thailand website, thailand.go.th.

TVRI is Indonesia’s first and only state-owned television station, broadcasting 24 hours a day. It plays a crucial role in disaster reporting through its 33 regional stations and operates similarly to Thailand’s NBT. The two broadcasters have previously collaborated on productions within the ASEAN framework. (NNT)



































