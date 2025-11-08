Minister Paradorn rushes to Ang Thong as Chao Phraya floods threaten new areas

ANG THONG, Thailand – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul has made an urgent trip to Pa Mok District, Ang Thong Province, to inspect the severe flooding situation at the base of the Pa Mok Bridge. The visit focused on assessing repairs to a damaged earthen embankment intended to slow the flow of water from the Chao Phraya River into surrounding residential areas.



The Minister stated that the flood conditions this year are among the most severe seen in the past two decades, noting that he had never observed such water levels in this area before. Provincial officials and local administrative bodies have been mobilized to urgently seal the breach. He stressed that failure to secure the damaged section may result in flooding extending to additional subdistricts.





Officials have issued warnings to residents in downstream areas to remain vigilant. Areas at immediate risk include Moo 2, Moo 1, and Moo 8 of Ekkarat and Norasing Subdistricts, Pa Mok District; Maharat Subdistrict, Mueang Ang Thong District; and Phai Dam Phatthana, Hua Taphan, and Mahatthai Subdistricts in Wiset Chai Chan District. Residents in those areas are advised to move belongings to higher ground and closely monitor updates from local authorities. (NNT)



































