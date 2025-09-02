Thailand seeks Japan’s support for demining efforts along Cambodian border

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Sirilak Niyom, met with Japan’s Ambassador for Mekong Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Suzuki Hideo, to discuss the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

During the meeting, the Deputy Permanent Secretary reiterated Thailand’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement and to resolving the current situation peacefully through bilateral mechanisms. When the Japanese Ambassador inquired about reopening the border, Mrs. Sirilak stressed Thailand’s ongoing security concerns. She specifically cited the danger to both people and goods posed by landmines illegally planted by the Cambodian side, which have caused permanent disabilities for at least six Thai soldiers.



Given Japan’s key role in international demining efforts and its current presidency of the 22nd Meeting of States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Thailand formally requested Japan’s support. The request was for Japan to help push Cambodia to cooperate with Thailand in demining operations along their shared border.

Ambassador Suzuki expressed Japan’s full support for this initiative. (NNT)



































