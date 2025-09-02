Royal Thai Army accuses Cambodia of using ancient temples for military operations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army reports that over a month after the ceasefire, damage from Cambodian attacks remains visible at the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple. In a post on its “Tan Krasae” Facebook page, the army pointed out that Cambodia has violated the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

According to the report, Prasat Ta Muen Thom was the first site where Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai soldiers, using small arms, artillery, and BM-21 rockets in an attempt to seize the area. Thai soldiers successfully defended the historic temple. The army noted that as a party to the World Heritage Convention, Cambodia’s actions contradict its international obligations to protect cultural heritage.



Furthermore, the army stated that Cambodian soldiers have deliberately used another ancient site, Prasat Ta Kwai, for military purposes by turning it into an operational base. The report claims they have also planted anti-personnel landmines around the temple, endangering the structure.

The RTA concluded that these actions show a lack of respect for international law and cultural heritage, placing these ancient sites in danger by making them military targets in a situation that Cambodia created. (NNT)




































