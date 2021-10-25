Thailand seeks 100 million baht for Lisa-Bocelli New Year bash

Bangkok – Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed he was inviting famous singers Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of Blackpink and tenor Andrea Bocelli to New Year countdown events to stimulate the Thai economy.







Mr. Phiphat said that he had not sought a fund of about 100 million baht from the government to support the invitation of the world-class artists yet. He planned to make the budgetary request during the cabinet’s meeting in Krabi province on Nov 15-16. He expected the agents of both artists to send him their contract details on Oct 30.



Asked if the singers would also take part in any other tourism promotion activities, Mr. Phiphat said that would depend on their contract details. He assured that the invitations were worthwhile regarding economic stimulation.

Mr. Phiphat added he would invite the private sector to help sponsor the events. (TNA)



























