Shops gradually open in Bangkok’s Khao San and Chatuchak markets

Bangkok – Some sellers have been reopening their shops in the tourist hotspot of Chatuchak Market, although their sales have yet to recover as they depend primarily on foreign customers.

Many sellers at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok remain concerned over the spread of COVID-19, but expressed their belief that Thailand’s reopening on November 1 will be a boon to commerce. They expressed the view that the COVID-19 problem will have to be addressed in accordance with the parameters at a given time. The sellers said they were in favor of stringent checks at the country of origin of each tourist, which they believe will help lower the risk of Thailand needing to go into lockdown again.







At Khao San Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, shop owners were seen making repairs and other preparations as they await the arrival of tourists next month. The atmosphere remained subdued and many shops were still closed. Most of the shops that were open were food stalls that have stayed in business during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic period. These sellers said they had the readiness to accommodate Thai and foreign tourists, and they were taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. (NNT)



























