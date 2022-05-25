Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to support the establishment of the Thai-Saudi Business Forum, promote trade fairs in both countries and exchange useful information about trade and investment.

Sanan Angubolkul,chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the TCC has invited Saudi firms to take part in the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia exhibition in Thailand being held from May 24-28.



Both sides also agreed to further facilitate businesses to attract more investments and proposed that the Thailand-Saudi Arabia Free Trade Agreement be established in the near future.

Additionally, Saudi firms showed interest in importing construction materials, automobiles and parts, and fruits from Thailand.







Saudi Arabia said it is also interested in improving tourism connectivity, particularly in the field of medical tourism.

The Middle Eastern kingdom sees an average of 20 million tourists per year and wants to increase that number to 100 million by 2030. The Saudi economy in the first quarter grew by 9.6%. (NNT)

































