Thailand resumes train services in Samut Sakhon

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Friday resumed train services, running through Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.



SRT governor, Nirut Maneephan said the full rail services would be resumed for Wongwian Yai – Mahachai and Ban Laem- Mae Klong following temporary suspension to prevent Covid-19 transmission.







To create confidence among passengers, SRT conducted deep cleaning at train stations and inside all trains. The Covid-19 prevention measures have been implemented strictly. Body temperature is taken before passengers enter the train station and alcohol-based hand sanitizer is provided.







Passengers are required to wear masks, keep social distancing and sign in the visiting book or check-in via the Thai Chana mobile application. (TNA)











