Covid vaccine not blamed for death, says Thai Health Minister

A patient’s death after COVID-19 vaccination did not result from the inoculation, according to the health minister.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in response to the death of a vaccine recipient who had suffered from ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.







The death had nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccination. The patient had suffered from aortic aneurysm and it was the coincidence that he had just been inoculated against COVID-19, Mr Anutin said.







All doctors supervising the case concluded that the vaccine was not a factor in the matter and people should not panic, Mr Anutin said.

Regarding the proposed reopening of Phuket province to receive tourists, he said that the government would have to wait for COVID-19 vaccination among local people. The inoculation would start next week and 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were prepared for the purpose.

Mr Anutin did not confirm if Phuket could reopen on July 1 as local authorities proposed. He said the government would have to see if the vaccination could develop immunity. If that happens, then it will be possible to ease restrictions, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)













