Thailand resumes domestic tourism on extended holiday plans

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomes the government’s plan to announce extended holidays to stimulate tourism late this year as nearly 10 billion baht changed hands during the previous four-day holiday in lieu of the Songkran festival.









TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said he totally agreed with the reported plan of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to announce special holidays to stimulate tours, spending and business.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Whatever prompted people to go on vacation was good when the country had to depend on domestic tourism and TAT had plans to encourage Thai people to take vacations to let business survive as there would be many holidays in the high season late this year, he said.



Loading…

TAT has found that people made 2.2 million domestic trips during the extended holiday in lieu of the Songkran festival from Sept 4 to 7 and TAT estimated that about 8.8 billion baht changed hands in the period.

At present most Thai people liked to take vacations on weekends and long holidays, he said. (TNA)











