Thailand recognized as Country of Honor at 8th Dunhuang Silk Road International Cultural Expo

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has been recognized as the Country of Honor at the 8th Dunhuang Silk Road International Cultural Expo in Gansu province, China. Permanent Secretary for Culture Prasop Riangngern led the Thai delegation and delivered opening remarks before senior Chinese officials, UNESCO representatives, and international dignitaries.



The recognition comes during the 50th anniversary of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations. Prasop highlighted the nations’ cultural ties, rooted in history, religion, and shared traditions. He pointed to Dunhuang’s Buddhist heritage and its similarities with temple murals in the Sukhothai and Ayutthaya eras, describing these links as evidence of centuries of exchange.

As Country of Honor, Thailand presented Khon masked dance, the Southern Thai Nora performance, Muay Thai, traditional cuisine, and exhibitions of Thai cultural heritage. The showcase was arranged to demonstrate the depth of Thai identity and its role in building bridges across cultures.





Chinese officials also advanced the Global Civilization Initiative, a framework that promotes cultural cooperation, heritage preservation, youth exchanges, and partnerships in tourism, education, and the creative industries.

Prasop invited guests to visit the Thailand Pavilion at the Expo and encouraged wider exchange through travel and education. He stressed Thailand’s belief in cultural diplomacy as a path to peace and mutual respect, supporting harmony on the global stage. (NNT)



































