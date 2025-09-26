Road collapse near Vajira Hospital prompts urgent repairs on MRT Purple Line construction

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following a road collapse in front of the entrance to Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road on the morning of September 24th, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has instructed the contractor to expedite repairs. The incident occurred near the construction site for Exit 4 of the Vajirapayaban station (PP19), part of the MRT Purple Line Project’s Tao Poon – Rat Burana section.



The MRTA stated that the civil works contractor, CKST-PL JV, has been ordered to immediately backfill the sinkhole. The process involves using sandbags and crushed rock to stop the flow of soil and groundwater into the train station construction area. This measure aims to prevent further soil subsidence and increase ground stability before construction work resumes.



For public safety, the area around the sinkhole has been cordoned off. Additionally, sandbags have been placed to form a barrier to prevent rainwater from flowing into the collapsed section. The MRTA is also continuously monitoring the structural movement of adjacent buildings to mitigate any additional risks. (NNT)



































