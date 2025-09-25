Thailand celebrates 76th anniversary of China’s founding, highlighting five decades of diplomatic ties

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand hosted a grand reception on September 23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Senior figures from the Thai government, private sector, and diplomatic community attended the event, underscoring the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations.



Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei spoke on the deep ties between Thailand and China, describing the relationship as one of shared history and enduring friendship. He pointed to the past five decades of cooperation as the foundation for building a China–Thailand community with a shared future and called for advancing this partnership into the next 50 years.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who joined the event, affirmed that the relationship between the two sides would continue to deepen, expressing Thailand’s readiness to welcome Chinese investors. The Premier also conveyed best wishes for prosperity to the Chinese government and people for years to come.

Among the distinguished Thai guests were Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD), and Supapong Chaolan, Director of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, alongside other senior officials. The Chinese Embassy was recognized for its longstanding role in supporting media cooperation with the PRD.

The evening celebration served as both a commemoration of China’s National Day and a symbol of the enduring Thai–Chinese relationship, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. (NNT)



































