Thailand reclassifies Etomidate as Category 2 Narcotic amid vaping concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health has reclassified Etomidate as a Category 2 controlled substance under Thailand’s Narcotics Code. The updated designation, issued through a new Ministerial Notification in 2025, responds to increasing concerns over the drug’s illegal production and misuse, including its detection in e-cigarette liquids. The regulation will take effect 30 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.







Etomidate was previously regulated as a medication, subject to lighter penalties. However, investigations by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board revealed it was being synthesized and distributed unlawfully within the country. Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, stated that the board had recommended reclassification to provide stronger legal tools for enforcement and to address the growing misuse of the substance.

Authorities are especially concerned about Etomidate being added to vaping products. If the substance is confirmed, through testing by the Department of Medical Sciences, in e-cigarette liquids, cases may proceed under narcotics and money laundering laws. This allows for the immediate seizure of assets linked to the offense.



Under the new rule, Etomidate will be added as Item No. 45 to the appendix of the Ministerial Notification on Category 2 controlled substances, initially issued in 2022. The change is authorized by Thailand’s Narcotics Code and was approved based on the recommendation of the Narcotics Control Board.

The updated classification enhances Thailand’s ability to address emerging threats related to synthetic substances. Possession or distribution of Etomidate in unauthorized products, such as e-cigarettes, may now result in serious criminal charges and the confiscation of associated assets. (NNT)



































