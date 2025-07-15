Chiang Mai Police target ‘Grey Business’ networks after Chinese national found dead

CHIANGMAI, Thailand – Thai police are escalating efforts against “grey Chinese” gangs in Chiang Mai, preparing more charges and warrants after a Chinese national was kidnapped, murdered, and his body dumped in a forest. Police Region 5 commander ordered an urgent probe into “grey Chinese” individuals suspected of illicit operations under student visas.







The investigation focuses on Hukang, a Chinese friend who reportedly lured the victim, Yang, from Laos to Chiang Mai for a “grey business” meeting with suspects Xang and Wang. Yang was then killed at a rented house in Hang Dong; his body was found in Mae Rim. Hukang is believed complicit, having allegedly made ransom calls. Pol. Maj. Gen. Worapong Khamlue confirmed charges will include kidnapping, murder, and concealing a corpse. Xang, the arrested house owner, faces additional charges.

The alleged killer, Wang, has reportedly fled to Cambodia. Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthaphon Yisakhon, Police Region 5 commander, reiterated that both victim and suspects were involved in cross-border human trafficking and call center scams. He has mandated a swift identification and prosecution of all “grey Chinese” using student visas for illegal activities in Chiang Mai. (TNA)



































