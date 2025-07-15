Thailand eyes creative economy boost through film and media incentives

BANGKOK, Thailand – Representatives from Thailand’s film, music, and television sectors met with the Secretary General of the Board of Investment to discuss targeted measures to strengthen the country’s creative industries. The discussion, led by Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centered on financial support mechanisms, including tax relief and cash rebate programs designed to encourage investment, create jobs, and stimulate local economies.







The measures are expected to enhance the quality of Thai productions while expanding skill development across the industry. The effort supports a broader national strategy to use cultural exports as a driver of economic growth and a means of promoting Thailand’s identity on the global stage.

Paetongtarn stressed the importance of creating content that resonates with younger generations while remaining rooted in Thai cultural values and Buddhist philosophy. The industry, by blending tradition with contemporary storytelling, can offer narratives that are both relevant and enduring.



The government encourages producers to develop work that entertains while also conveying more in-depth messages about Thai society and values, recognizing the creative sector as a powerful vehicle for cultural expression and international engagement.

Long-term policies are being shaped to ensure sustainable growth of the creative economy, with a focus on balancing economic opportunity, cultural richness, and social responsibility. (NNT)



































