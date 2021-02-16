Thailand received registration from over 650,000 migrant workers in amnesty program

BANGKOK – More than 650,000 migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have applied to stay in the kingdom legally for 2 more years under the government’s labor amnesty program.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said these workers would have to take a COVID-19 test and submit their identification details, along with other required documents to the Labor Ministry by Tuesday (April 16).







He also warned that the government will take legal action against illegal migrant workers who refused to register with authorities, as well as their employers. (NNT)











