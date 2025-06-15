Thai Agriculture Ministry adjusts 2025 land deed target to 17 million rai amid ongoing disputes

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has revised its 2025 target for distributing agricultural land title deeds to expand legal access to land for farming and housing. Initially set at 22 million rai, the goal has been reduced to 17 million rai due to unresolved disputes that prevent progress on approximately 5 million rai.

Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat confirmed that the revised target focuses on land parcels that are immediately eligible for processing. The plan includes receiving applications for around 1.06 million new land deeds, with the aim of completing at least 70 percent of those within the year. The project is managed by the Agricultural Land Reform Office, which has been tasked with accelerating its implementation.







As of June 9, land verification has been completed on 9.98 million rai. Of that total, title deeds have already been issued for 5.78 million rai, while the remaining 4.2 million rai are still in the preparation stage. The Ministry believes that, at this pace, the revised 17-million-rai target remains achievable within 2025.

Although the short-term objective has been lowered, the Ministry maintains its commitment to the original 22-million-rai goal.

Officials say the project plays a crucial role in enhancing land security for farmers and improving livelihoods nationwide. By accelerating the deed distribution process, the Ministry expects to reduce land disputes and support broader national development goals tied to sustainable land use. (NNT)

































