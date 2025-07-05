Thailand reaffirms bilateral path amid Cambodia’s UN submission over border dispute

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed that it submitted an official letter to the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) in response to Cambodia’s recent communication expressing intent to bring a border dispute with Thailand to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The Thai government reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue through peaceful bilateral negotiations under the terms of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).







The clarification came after widespread social media discussion surrounding Cambodia’s diplomatic note. On June 16, Cambodia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York submitted a letter to the UNSG highlighting tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. The letter requested that it be circulated as an official UN General Assembly document under Agenda Item 32 of the 79th UNGA session, which concerns the Prevention of Armed Conflict.

In response, on June 19, Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the UN submitted a letter accompanied by an official statement dated June 18. The Thai statement explained its position, citing relevant international law, the 2000 MOU, and reaffirming its preference for bilateral solutions based on existing agreements. Thailand also requested that its letter and statement be circulated under the same UNGA agenda item.

According to MFA spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, both the Cambodian and Thai letters have now been registered under Agenda Item 32 of the UNGA’s 79th session. This means the documents have been formally circulated to all UN member states.

The ministry clarified that such circulation is standard procedure at the UN and serves as a way for member states to “place on record” their views or concerns, ensuring transparency and international awareness. It does not automatically trigger UN action or judgment but reflects the formal stance of member countries.

Thailand emphasized that while it recognizes Cambodia’s right to present its case to the UN, both nations remain bound by the 2000 MOU, which outlines joint mechanisms for resolving boundary issues. The Thai government remains committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution in line with international norms.

The full document submitted by Thailand can be accessed via the MFA website: https://www.mfa.go.th/th/content/letter-thai-to-unga



































