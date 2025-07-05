Cambodia issues statement reaffirming position on ongoing border tensions with Thailand

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released an official statement reaffirming its stance on the continuing border tensions with Thailand following recent confrontations between Cambodian soldiers and a Thai patrol team near Phu Phee Viewpoint in Si Sa Ket province.

The statement provides a detailed account of the May 28 clash at Chong Bok, where Cambodia accused Thai forces of crossing into Cambodian territory and firing upon Cambodian military positions, resulting in the death of one Cambodian soldier. Despite this alleged aggression, Cambodia emphasized its restraint and responsible measures aimed at preventing further escalation. However, tensions have intensified as Thailand reportedly increased troop deployments along the border, prompting Cambodia to take necessary self-defense actions to counter the incursions.







The Cambodian statement criticized several unilateral actions by Thailand that have aggravated the situation, including the closure of border checkpoints without prior consultation, trench digging in disputed areas, and threats to cut electricity, internet, and fuel supplies. These moves, Cambodia asserted, not only escalate tensions but also undermine regional stability.

Cambodia continues to call on Thailand to accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as other ASEAN members such as Malaysia and Singapore have done. Cambodia asserts that accepting ICJ jurisdiction would demonstrate a genuine commitment to international obligations under the UN Charter and reflect a desire to resolve disputes peacefully, fairly, and sustainably.



While reaffirming its commitment to peaceful resolution, Cambodia stressed its readiness to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement expressed hope that one day the border area would transform into a zone of peace, cooperation, and shared development for the mutual benefit of both nations. The statement concluded by urging Thailand to act sincerely, respect mutual rights, and uphold ASEAN values and the aspiration for peaceful coexistence. (TNA)



































