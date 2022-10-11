Thailand ready to set new Guinness World Record for sea garbage clean up

Tourists are invited to join in the ‘Go Green Active, a conservation diving activity breaking the world record’ event to be held at Phuket’s famous Patong Beach on 18-20 November, 2022, which will be an official Guinness World Records attempt.

The event will aim to set a new Guinness World Records title for the most scuba divers picking up garbage from the sea. The target is to have 1,000 divers partake in this exciting and conservation-minded activity.







The ‘Go Green Active, a conservation diving activity breaking the world record’ activity aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation and help promote Thailand’s new direction towards more sustainable tourism. This event is in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.

Registration for the ‘Go Green Active, a conservation diving activity breaking the world record’ event can be made at www.gogreenactive.com. To take part, applicants must have PADI, NAUI, SSI, or conservation for diving certificate and have more than five dives experience. All participants will receive a Go Green Active t-shirt, Go Green Active medal, a world record-breaking conservation diving medal, and a wrist band.







The event programme begins at 14.00 Hrs. on Friday, 18 November with registration for participating divers.

On Saturday, 19 November, there will be an opening ceremony at 08.30 Hrs. before the actual record attempt is held from 10.00 Hrs-12.30 Hrs. Following this, there will be fun dives and local sightseeing according to participants’ chosen programmes from 13.00-17.00 Hrs., a thank you party at 19.00 Hrs. and a world record breaking announcement at 20.00 Hrs.

There are four participation options for taking part in the ‘Go Green Active, a conservation diving activity breaking the world record’ activity – Whale Shark, Octopus, Dolphin, and Starfish.

The Whale Shark option includes one dive in the world record attempt, two fun dives, two nights’ accommodation, breakfast, and airport and activities transfers.

The Dolphin option includes one dive in the world record attempt and two fun dives.

The Octopus option includes one dive in the world record attempt, two fun dives, two nights’ accommodation, breakfast, and airport and activities transfers.







The Starfish option includes one dive in the world record attempt.

Each option includes insurance, while the Whale Shark and Octopus options include all diving gear, and the Dolphin and Starfish options include a tank and weight belt.

For more information on the ‘Go Green Active, a conservation diving activity breaking the world record’ activity, please visit www.gogreenactive.com or the Facebook page GoGreen Active. (TAT)

































