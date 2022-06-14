Thailand ready to lead BIMSTEC

After assuming the chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) this year, Thailand has pledged to make the grouping more tangible than ever.

The remarks were made by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Monday (13 June) at an exhibition commemorating the 25th anniversary of the regional organization at the Iconsiam shopping center in Bangkok.







BIMSTEC member economies, which include Southeast and South Asian countries, are home to one of the world’s largest populations, which currently number more than 1.4 billion people.

As BIMSTEC chair for 2022-2023, Don said a number of initiatives have been established for Thailand to demonstrate its leadership potential in promoting and supporting development growth, as well as cooperation among member economies and between the group and the rest of the world.





Don affirmed that Thailand is also prepared to play a leading role in campaigns for regional prosperity, resilience and transparency, particularly those involving the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity, land links between India, Myanmar and Thailand, and – most importantly – the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model.



BIMSTEC is one of the largest regional cooperation frameworks in the world in terms of population, combined economic size and growth potential. The group comprises Thailand, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka. (NNT)

































