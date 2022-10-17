Thailand ranks 5th in Asia and 2nd in ASEAN on U.S. News & World Report Best Countries Rankings

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed the ranking of Thailand on www.usnews.com’s U.S. News & World Report Best Countries Rankings, which is 5th in Asia and 2nd among the ASEAN countries. Out of 85 countries ranked in the survey, the best country in the world in 2022 is Switzerland, followed by Germany, Canada, USA, and Sweden. Top 5 Asian countries in the list are Japan (6th), China (17th), Singapore (19th), South Korea (20th), and Thailand (28th).







The overall ranking of Best Countries measures global performance on a variety of metrics under ten categories, namely, adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, quality of life, and social purpose.

According to the website, Thailand is one of the world’s most visited countries. Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha believes that other than the country’s reputation, culture, identities, and economic influence, an important factor that contributes to the recognition is human resources, as the hospitality of Thai people is second to none. He expressed confidence that Thailand would be able to get over all the crises with the solidarity and unity of the Thai people. (PRD)









































