Thailand ranks #1 in durian exports, with 93.3% global market share

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand exported fresh durian worth 3,219.42 million US dollars, representing a global market share of 93.3 percent. Major markets include China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

This is in line with the Department of Agricultural Promotion’s data, which shows that Thailand exported 110,144 million baht’s worth of fresh durians and 14,943 million baht’s worth of frozen durians in 2022.

Also, five Thai export products topped global market shares in 2022, namely durian, cassava, condoms, canned pineapple, and canned tuna. (NNT)















