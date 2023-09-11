Thailand ranked 29th on best countries list

The Royal Thai Embassy in the United States recently highlighted that Thailand was ranked 29th among the 87 best countries in the world, according to a list compiled this year by the US News & World Report.

The list is based on each nation’s global performance across 73 attributes, including daily life adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage and quality of life.







The report noted: “A substantial agriculture sector and competitive manufacturing industry have kept Thailand strong and growing with low poverty and unemployment rates. It is the world’s largest exporter of rice and a leader in textiles, tin and electronics. Western education and technology have been absorbed into a devout Buddhist society.”







It was also reported that Thailand is one of the world’s most visited countries, though tourism accounts for just 7% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Among ASEAN countries, only Singapore was ranked higher than Thailand at 16th place, followed by Malaysia 38th, Indonesia 41st, the Philippines 43rd, Vietnam 44th, Cambodia 64th and Myanmar 80th. (NNT)













