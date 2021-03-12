Thailand raises speed limit on highways from 90 to 120 km/hr

Drivers of private cars using the outermost lane of highways will now be required to drive at a speed of no less than 100 kilometres per hour but no more than 120km/h, says a regulation published in the Royal Gazette. The speed limit permission on highways of 4 lanes or more has also been raised from 90 to 120 km/hr.



That speed must be maintained unless the lane is hindered, hampered by poor visibility or obstructed. Some are thought to drive too slowly, affecting safety.







The new speed rule in contained in a regulation signed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on March 4 and announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday. (NNT)













Comments from NNT Facebook page:

‘So vehicles with over 15 seats cannot overtake a school bus’…

‘a Mercedes-Benz AMG Class G weighs 2560 Kg … Lexus LX 3349 … Toyota Land Cruiser 3300 Kg … back to the drawing board’…

‘Hell will freeze before Thai drivers take notice’…

‘Just laws catching up to reality. Except motorcycles, big bikes are capable of going way faster than 80’…

‘A minimum speed in the outside lane, a great idea until the next U-turn, where it will turn into maximum impact’…

‘Speed limit? Didn’t know that existed. Passing a police car on the wrong side with 150+ km/h on a 2 lane road every other day’…

‘What is maximum speed of those who ride on the Sidewalk?’…











