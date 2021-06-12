Thailand races to vaccinate population against COVID-19 to reopen country ASAP

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has reported that 8.3% of the 50 million people targeted for vaccination against COVID-19 have received at least their initial dose, as of Thursday.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said 223,315 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, bringing the number of doses injected since vaccinations began on Feb 28 to 5.66 million. Of 50 million people targeted for vaccination, to create herd immunity, 4.14 million people have now received their first jabs and 1.52 million, or 3.0%, their second.







She said all medical personnel have received their first dose and 85.4% of them their second. Initial inoculations have been given to 21.6% of village-based health volunteers and 9.3% have had their second shot.





Meanwhile, 8.8% of people with specified chronic illnesses have received their first dose and 1.5% their second. First dose injections covered 5.4% of the general population and 1.7% have received both shots. For people aged 60 and over, 5.2% have received a first dose and 0.2% their second. In addition, 174,193 members of the Social Security Fund had been inoculated at their contracted hospitals. (NNT)



















